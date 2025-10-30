MasTec Reports Record Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from MasTec ( (MTZ) ).

On October 30, 2025, MasTec announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting record revenue of $4.0 billion, a 22% increase year-over-year, and a record 18-month backlog of $16.8 billion. The company exceeded its guidance expectations with a GAAP net income of $166.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $373.5 million. MasTec’s strong performance is attributed to robust customer demand across all segments, particularly in pipeline infrastructure, and efficient operating execution. The company has updated its financial guidance for the full year 2025, projecting continued double-digit growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, despite challenges in the Power Delivery segment.

Spark's Take on MTZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MTZ is a Outperform.

MasTec’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving its stock score. The technical analysis supports a positive trend, although the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation. The absence of a dividend yield is a minor drawback.

More about MasTec

MasTec, Inc. is a Florida-based company operating in the energy, power, and infrastructure sectors. It focuses on providing construction services across various segments, including pipeline infrastructure, communications, and clean energy.

Average Trading Volume: 970,300

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $17.47B

