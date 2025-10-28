Marwynn Holdings Sells Grand Forest Cabinetry Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Marwynn Holdings, Inc. ( (MWYN) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, Marwynn Holdings, Inc. entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement to sell all its shares in Grand Forest Cabinetry Inc. to Reli Home Décor Inc. for $550,000. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025, subject to customary conditions, and includes indemnification clauses for both parties.

Marwynn Holdings, Inc. operates in the indoor home improvement supply chain management industry through its wholly owned subsidiary, Grand Forest Cabinetry Inc.

