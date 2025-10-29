Marwynn Holdings Finalizes Stock Purchase Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Marwynn Holdings, Inc. ( (MWYN) ).

On October 28, 2025, Marwynn Holdings, Inc. finalized a stock purchase agreement with investors to sell 3,140,800 shares of common stock at $0.45 per share, raising approximately $1,413,360. The agreement includes piggyback registration rights for investors to include their securities in public offerings, with Marwynn Holdings covering registration expenses. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its financial position and potentially enhance its market presence.

More about Marwynn Holdings, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 3,509,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.7M

