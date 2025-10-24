Marumae Co., Ltd. Proposes Increased Dividends for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Marumae Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6264) ) just unveiled an update.

Marumae Co., Ltd. announced a proposal to increase its year-end dividend to 25 yen per share, aligning with its previous forecast, and reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns. The company plans to further increase the annual dividend to 56 yen per share for the next fiscal year, indicating strong financial health and a strategic focus on rewarding shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6264) stock is a Hold with a Yen1774.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Marumae Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:6264 Stock Forecast page.

More about Marumae Co., Ltd.

Marumae Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on providing high-quality products and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is committed to returning profits to shareholders through dividends, while also pursuing long-term investments.

Average Trading Volume: 210,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen24.26B

