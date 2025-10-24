Marumae Co., Ltd. Announces Change of Independent Auditor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Marumae Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6264) ).

Marumae Co., Ltd. announced a change in its independent auditor, transitioning from BDO Sanyu & Co. to Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC. This decision, approved by the Audit and Supervisory Committee, aims to bring a fresh perspective to audits after an extended period with the previous auditor. The change is set to be finalized at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on November 27, 2025. The transition is expected to enhance the company’s audit processes, reflecting a strategic move to ensure continued compliance and quality in financial reporting.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6264) stock is a Hold with a Yen1774.00 price target.

More about Marumae Co., Ltd.

Marumae Co., Ltd. operates in the financial sector and is listed on the TSE Prime Market. The company is involved in providing audit certification services under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

Average Trading Volume: 210,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen24.26B

