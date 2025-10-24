Marqeta Appoints Sarah Barkema as Accounting Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Marqeta ( (MQ) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, Marqeta, Inc. appointed Sarah Barkema as the Principal Accounting Officer, succeeding Mike Milotich in this role. Barkema, who has been with Marqeta since September 2024 as Chief Accounting Officer, brings extensive experience from her previous roles at Stitch Fix, Fortive, and VF Corporation, enhancing Marqeta’s financial leadership team.

Spark's Take on MQ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, MQ is a Neutral.

Marqeta’s overall stock score is driven by its strong earnings call performance, highlighting growth in processing volume and profitability. However, financial performance and valuation are weak due to negative margins and a challenging P/E ratio. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, further impacting the score. The company’s strategic initiatives and European expansion provide optimism, but profitability and cash flow improvements are crucial for future success.

More about Marqeta

Marqeta operates in the financial technology industry, specializing in modern card issuing and payment processing services. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions for businesses to manage and streamline their payment operations.

Average Trading Volume: 4,133,201

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.09B

