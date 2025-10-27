Maronan Metals Advances Maronan Project with Strong Preliminary Economic Assessment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Maronan Metals Ltd ( (AU:MMA) ).

Maronan Metals Ltd has released its inaugural Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Maronan Starter Zone Project, marking a significant milestone in its development. The PEA outlines strong economic cases for both standalone processing and toll treatment options, with the potential for substantial growth as only a fraction of the resource base is currently considered. The company has also executed a Memorandum of Understanding with Austral Resources for a regional toll treatment option, potentially reducing upfront capital costs. Recent financial activities include a $16M placement and a share purchase plan, alongside the recommencement of fieldwork programs.

Maronan Metals Ltd is a mining company focused on the development of the Maronan silver-lead and copper-gold project located in the Northwest Minerals Province in Queensland, Australia. The project is recognized as one of the largest undeveloped silver deposits in the country, strategically positioned near major mining operations.

