MarketWise Receives Acquisition Proposal from M&C Holdings

On October 29, 2025, MarketWise, Inc. announced it received an unsolicited proposal from Monument & Cathedral Holdings, LLC to acquire all outstanding equity interests not owned by M&C for $17.25 per share. The proposal’s acceptance is contingent upon the termination of MarketWise’s tax receivable agreement. The company’s Board of Directors is reviewing the proposal with advisors, and there is no guarantee a transaction will occur.

The most recent analyst rating on (MKTW) stock is a Hold with a $15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MarketWise stock, see the MKTW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MKTW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MKTW is a Neutral.

MarketWise’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and negative equity, which weigh heavily on the score. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, further impacting the score. However, the low P/E ratio and high dividend yield offer some valuation appeal, providing a counterbalance to the financial and technical weaknesses.

More about MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. is a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors.

Average Trading Volume: 12,626

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $234.1M

