MarketAxess Reports Growth Amid U.S. Credit Challenges

Marketaxess ( (MKTX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Marketaxess presented to its investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., a prominent electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing growth in several strategic areas. The company operates in the financial services sector, providing innovative trading solutions to institutional investors and broker-dealers globally.

In the third quarter of 2025, MarketAxess reported a slight increase in total revenues, reaching $208.8 million, marking a 1% growth compared to the previous year. The company achieved record services revenue and continued to expand its portfolio trading and dealer-initiated channels, despite facing challenges in the U.S. credit market due to lower volatility and tighter credit spreads.

Key financial highlights include a 10% growth in block trading average daily volume, particularly in emerging markets and eurobonds, and a 20% increase in total portfolio trading average daily volume. The company’s expenses rose by 3%, partly due to foreign currency fluctuations, while its diluted earnings per share decreased by 3% to $1.84. MarketAxess also reported a robust cash position with $630.6 million in cash and investments.

Looking ahead, MarketAxess remains focused on enhancing its trading solutions to drive market share and revenue growth, particularly in the U.S. credit sector. The company’s management is optimistic about the progress of its new initiatives and their potential to bolster future performance in the evolving electronic trading landscape.

