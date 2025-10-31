Marine Products Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Marine Products ( (MPX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Marine Products presented to its investors.

Marine Products Corporation, a prominent manufacturer of fiberglass boats under the Chaparral and Robalo brands, operates in the marine industry, focusing on product innovation and a strong dealer network to enhance market share and financial performance.

Marine Products Corporation reported a 7% increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2025, reaching $53.1 million, despite a 22% decline in net income to $2.7 million. The company attributes the income drop to increased R&D investments and cost adjustments.

Key financial highlights include a gross profit increase of 11% to $10.2 million and a gross margin improvement to 19.2%. However, EBITDA fell by 15% to $3.7 million. The company maintained a strong cash position with $47.4 million and no debt, while launching new 2026 model year products.

Looking ahead, Marine Products Corporation remains cautiously optimistic about stabilizing demand and potential benefits from lower interest rates. The company continues to focus on strategic pricing, innovation, and disciplined management to navigate economic uncertainties and enhance shareholder value.

