Marico Limited Receives ‘Very Good’ ESG Rating

Marico Limited ( (IN:MARICO) ) just unveiled an update.

Marico Limited has been assigned an ESG score of ’77’, indicating a ‘Very Good’ rating by CFC Finlease Private Limited, an independent ESG rating provider. This rating reflects positively on Marico’s environmental, social, and governance practices, potentially enhancing its reputation and attractiveness to investors focused on sustainability.

More about Marico Limited

Marico Limited operates in the consumer goods industry, primarily focusing on health, beauty, and wellness products. The company is known for its wide range of products including hair care, skin care, edible oils, and health foods, catering to both domestic and international markets.

