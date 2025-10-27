Mare Group Files Offer Document for Eles Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mare Engineering Group SpA ( (IT:MARE) ) has issued an announcement.

Mare Group S.p.A. has filed an offer document with Consob for a voluntary total public purchase offer to acquire all shares of Eles Semiconductor Equipment S.p.A. The offer, initially priced at Euro 2.25 per share, has been increased to Euro 2.61. This strategic move is part of Mare Group’s efforts to enhance its market position and expand its technological capabilities, potentially impacting stakeholders by consolidating its role as a major player in the innovation sector.

More about Mare Engineering Group SpA

Mare Group S.p.A. is an Italian high-tech engineering company operating in strategic sectors such as Aerospace and Defense, Industry, Critical Infrastructures, and Twin Transition. Listed on Euronext Growth Milan, the company employs an asset-light model based on proprietary platforms. With over 2,000 clients and 24 operational offices in five countries, Mare Group has completed more than 30 research projects and made 16 acquisitions since 2019, establishing itself as a key innovator in Italy and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 46,931

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €77.61M

