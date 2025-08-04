Mare Engineering Group Advances in Acquisition of La SIA S.P.A.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

La Sia S.P.A. ( (IT:LASIA) ) has provided an announcement.

Mare Engineering Group S.P.A. has announced a public mandatory total purchase offer for the ordinary shares of La SIA S.P.A. The offer is part of a Sell-Out Procedure, with the aim to acquire a significant portion of La SIA’s share capital. As of early August 2025, Mare Group has acquired 92.17% of La SIA’s share capital, and the Sell-Out Period will conclude on August 8, 2025. If Mare Group reaches a 95% shareholding, it will initiate a joint procedure for delisting La SIA from Euronext Growth Milan, impacting stakeholders by potentially reducing market liquidity and altering shareholder dynamics.

More about La Sia S.P.A.

La SIA S.P.A. operates in the engineering sector, focusing on innovation through enabling technologies. It is a part of the Mare Engineering Group S.P.A., which is listed on Euronext Growth Milan and operates both in Italy and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 5,263

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €16.21M

For a thorough assessment of LASIA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue