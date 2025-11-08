Marcus & Millichap Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Marcus & Millichap Inc ( (MMI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Marcus & Millichap Inc presented to its investors.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading national real estate services firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. The company operates in the commercial real estate sector, offering a blend of brokerage and financial services to clients across the United States.
In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Marcus & Millichap announced a 15.1% increase in revenue compared to the same period in 2024, reaching $193.9 million. The company also reported earnings per share of $0.01, which included a loss of $0.08 per share due to litigation accruals.
Key financial highlights include a 14.2% rise in brokerage commissions to $162.2 million and a significant 27.7% increase in financing fees to $26.3 million. The company’s private client market brokerage revenue saw a notable growth of 16.9%, while the middle market and larger transaction market revenue increased by 6.5%. Despite these gains, total operating expenses rose to $196.3 million, primarily due to increased service costs and litigation-related expenses.
Looking forward, Marcus & Millichap remains optimistic about its growth prospects, driven by a strong pipeline and near-record exclusive inventory levels. The company continues to focus on enhancing productivity through technology and AI investments, strategic acquisitions, and expanding its brand presence to deliver long-term value to clients and shareholders.