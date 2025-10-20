Marathon Nextgen Realty Unveils Major Commercial Project in Mumbai

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited ( (IN:MARATHON) ) just unveiled an update.

Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited, in partnership with Adani Realty, has announced the Monte South Commercial project in Byculla, Mumbai. This landmark development, with a Gross Development Value of ₹3,400 crore, will include 1.2 million sq.ft. of office and retail space, forming part of the larger Monte South campus. The project aims to create a mixed-use live-work ecosystem, promoting a walk-to-work culture with Grade-A offices, premium retail zones, and sustainable design. This initiative further strengthens Marathon’s commercial portfolio and sets a new benchmark for business spaces in South Mumbai.

Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited operates in the real estate sector, focusing on developing residential and commercial properties. The company is known for its innovative projects and strategic partnerships, enhancing its market presence in Mumbai’s real estate landscape.

