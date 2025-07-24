Marathon Digital Announces $950M Convertible Notes Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Marathon Digital Holdings ( (MARA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, MARA Holdings, Inc. announced the pricing of a $950 million upsized private offering of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2032, with an option for initial purchasers to acquire an additional $200 million. The net proceeds are expected to be used for repurchasing existing convertible notes, capped call transactions, acquiring bitcoin, and general corporate purposes. The offering is anticipated to close on July 25, 2025, and is aimed at qualified institutional buyers, potentially impacting the market price of MARA’s common stock.

Spark’s Take on MARA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MARA is a Neutral.

Marathon Digital Holdings has a challenging financial situation, which heavily impacts its overall score. Despite some technical strength and strategic developments, the negative valuation and significant earnings call losses weigh heavily. Future performance is closely tied to Bitcoin price recovery and operational improvements.

More about Marathon Digital Holdings

MARA Holdings, Inc. is a leading digital energy and infrastructure company.

