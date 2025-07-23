Marathon Digital Announces $850M Convertible Notes Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Marathon Digital Holdings ( (MARA) ).

On July 23, 2025, MARA Holdings, Inc. announced that as of June 30, 2025, it had 310,000 energized miners and mined 2,358 bitcoin during the second quarter of 2025. The company’s total bitcoin holdings reached 49,951, and its compute power was 57.4 EH/s. Additionally, MARA announced a proposed private offering of $850 million in convertible senior notes due 2032, with plans to use the proceeds for repurchasing existing notes, acquiring bitcoin, and general corporate purposes. This move is expected to impact the market price of MARA’s common stock and notes.

The most recent analyst rating on (MARA) stock is a Hold with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Marathon Digital Holdings stock, see the MARA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MARA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MARA is a Neutral.

Marathon Digital Holdings displays strong technical momentum, but financial instability and valuation concerns weigh heavily. Despite strategic improvements and operational efficiencies, significant net losses and reliance on Bitcoin make the stock risky.

More about Marathon Digital Holdings

MARA Holdings, Inc. is a digital energy and infrastructure company that focuses on deploying digital energy technologies to advance global energy systems. The company transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure, while developing technologies to reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications.

Average Trading Volume: 46,377,197

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $7B

