MapmyIndia Reports Strong Q1FY26 Financial Results

C.E. Info Systems Ltd. ( (IN:MAPMYINDIA) ) has shared an update.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd. announced strong financial results for Q1FY26, with a 19.8% increase in revenue and a 27.7% rise in PAT. The company’s map-led business and IoT subsidiary expansion contributed to its robust performance. The company also saw significant growth in its automotive and mobility tech segment, driven by demand for advanced automotive solutions, and made progress in customer acquisitions and engagements across various sectors.

More about C.E. Info Systems Ltd.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd., known as MapmyIndia, is a leading company in India specializing in advanced digital maps and deep-tech products and platforms. The company focuses on providing solutions for the automotive and mobility tech industry, consumer tech, and enterprise digital transformation, with a significant emphasis on digital transformation and digital twin needs for government and defense sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 55,659

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 96.73B INR

