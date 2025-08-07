Mapletree Industrial Trust Issues New Units for Management Fees

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mapletree Industrial ( (SG:ME8U) ) has shared an update.

Mapletree Industrial Trust has issued 848,721 new units to its manager as a base fee for managing its properties, including 29 data centers in the United States and a data center in Osaka, Japan. This issuance reflects the trust’s ongoing strategy to manage and expand its portfolio, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:ME8U) stock is a Buy with a S$2.28 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mapletree Industrial stock, see the SG:ME8U Stock Forecast page.

More about Mapletree Industrial

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust based in Singapore, focusing on industrial properties including data centers. It manages a diverse portfolio with a significant presence in the United States and Japan, emphasizing strategic acquisitions to enhance its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 9,813,761

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$5.7B

See more data about ME8U stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue