Maplebear Expands Share Repurchase Program to $2.5 Billion

On November 4, 2025, Maplebear‘s Board of Directors approved an increase to their share repurchase program, raising the authorization to $2.5 billion from the previous $1 billion. This strategic move, which includes an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs, is expected to impact the company’s market operations by enhancing shareholder value and demonstrating confidence in long-term growth. The transactions under this agreement are set to begin on November 11, 2025, with final settlement expected by the end of Q1 2026.

Spark’s Take on CART Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CART is a Outperform.

Maplebear’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, indicating robust growth potential. However, technical analysis suggests bearish momentum, and valuation metrics show moderate attractiveness. The company’s strategic focus on technology and AI positions it well for future growth, despite current market challenges.

More about Maplebear

Instacart is a leading technology and enablement partner for the grocery industry, providing services that help consumers save time, assist retailers in running their businesses, and enable brands to connect with customers. The company operates in a trillion-dollar industry, focusing on online grocery shopping and delivery, and is known for its strong retailer network and innovative AI-powered tools.

