Maoye International Appoints New Independent Director

Maoye International Holdings ( (HK:0848) ) has shared an announcement.

Maoye International Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Xu Jing as an independent non-executive director. This decision reinforces the company’s commitment to maintaining strong governance and independence, as Ms. Xu has confirmed no financial or other interests in the company or its subsidiaries, ensuring her impartiality.

More about Maoye International Holdings

Maoye International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the retail industry. It operates with a focus on department stores and shopping centers, catering to a diverse consumer base.

Average Trading Volume: 1,229,989

Current Market Cap: HK$642.5M

