Manulife US REIT Exempts Investors from US Withholding Tax

Manulife US REIT (SG:BTOU) has released an update.

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust has announced that its unitholders will not face US withholding tax on transfers, as the trust is not engaged in a US trade or business. This exemption is supported by a Qualified Notice, effective until December 2024, ensuring investors won’t need to file US tax returns due to these transfers. The notice will be updated quarterly to maintain compliance.

