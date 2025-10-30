Manuka Resources Ltd Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Manuka Resources Ltd ( (AU:MKR) ) just unveiled an update.

Manuka Resources Ltd has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 22,500,000 warrants and 85,733,333 ordinary fully paid shares. This move is part of a strategic effort to raise capital, potentially impacting the company’s operational capacity and market positioning by providing additional financial resources to support its growth initiatives.

More about Manuka Resources Ltd

Manuka Resources Ltd is a company that operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the production of precious metals and other related commodities, with a market focus on leveraging its assets to enhance shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 4,560,260

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$53.13M

See more data about MKR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue