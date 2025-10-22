Manuka Resources Ltd Announces Full Placement Capacity Utilization for Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Manuka Resources Ltd ( (AU:MKR) ) has issued an announcement.

Manuka Resources Ltd has announced an update regarding the proposed issue of securities, utilizing its full placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial position and operational capabilities, potentially impacting its market presence and stakeholder interests.

More about Manuka Resources Ltd

Manuka Resources Ltd is a company operating in the resources sector, primarily focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code MKR.

Average Trading Volume: 3,298,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$99.27M

