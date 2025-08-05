Manuka Resources Completes $8 Million Capital Raising Through Entitlement Offer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Manuka Resources Ltd ( (AU:MKR) ) has issued an announcement.

Manuka Resources Limited has successfully completed a fully underwritten non-renounceable entitlement offer, raising approximately $8.0 million before costs. The company received applications for 25,185,214 new shares, raising $1,082,966.33, with the remaining shares issued to sub-underwriters. Additionally, Manuka is issuing further shares to sub-underwriters and creditors to satisfy outstanding commitments, effectively raising an additional $1,531,672.81. This capital raising effort is expected to bolster the company’s financial position and support its ongoing operations and strategic initiatives.

More about Manuka Resources Ltd

Manuka Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of precious metals. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a market focus on expanding its mining operations and increasing its production capacity.

Average Trading Volume: 1,097,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$44.83M

