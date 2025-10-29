Manning & Napier Reduces Stake in Amazon

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC, managed by Bill Manning, recently executed a significant transaction involving Amazon.Com, Inc. ((AMZN)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 82,100 shares.

Spark’s Take on AMZN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMZN is a Outperform.

Amazon’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, highlighting robust growth and strategic advancements. However, high valuation and mixed technical indicators temper the score, suggesting potential risks in market conditions and valuation levels.

More about Amazon.Com, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 3.07%

Average Trading Volume: 44,396,502

Current Market Cap: $2391.2B

