Manning & Napier Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc.

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC, managed by Bill Manning, recently executed a significant transaction involving Alphabet Inc. Class A ((GOOGL)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 447,778 shares.

Spark’s Take on GOOGL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GOOGL is a Outperform.

Alphabet’s strong financial performance and positive technical indicators are the primary drivers of its high stock score. The company’s robust growth in AI and cloud services, as highlighted in the earnings call, further supports its strong market position. However, the high P/E ratio and low dividend yield suggest that the stock is priced for growth, which could pose risks if growth expectations are not met.

More about Alphabet Inc. Class A

YTD Price Performance: 42.71%

Average Trading Volume: 33,033,797

Current Market Cap: $3146.7B

