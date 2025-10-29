Manning & Napier Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC, managed by Bill Manning, recently executed a significant transaction involving Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited ((TSM)). The hedge fund increased its position by 230,153 shares.

Recent Updates on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock

In recent developments, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) reported a strong third-quarter performance with a 10.1% sequential revenue increase to $33.1 billion, driven by robust demand in AI and advanced technology sectors. Despite challenges from overseas fab dilutions and foreign exchange impacts, TSMC remains optimistic about future growth, projecting a 22% year-over-year revenue increase for Q4 2025. The company is expanding its global manufacturing footprint with new facilities in Arizona, Japan, and Germany. Analyst ratings for TSMC stock remain positive, with a Buy rating and a $345 price target, although the stock’s high valuation suggests growth expectations are already priced in. Recently, TSMC’s stock experienced mixed options sentiment, with shares fluctuating around $295 to $301, and a slight bearish sentiment among option traders. The company continues to focus on advanced technologies, with 3-nanometer process technology contributing significantly to its revenue.

Spark’s Take on TSM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSM is a Outperform.

TSMC’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of its high score. While technical indicators show a positive trend, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation. The company’s strategic focus on advanced technologies and AI positions it well for future growth, despite challenges from overseas expansions and foreign exchange impacts.

More about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

YTD Price Performance: 52.29%

Average Trading Volume: 12,274,387

Current Market Cap: $1228.2B

