Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Meta

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC, managed by Bill Manning, recently executed a significant transaction involving Meta Platforms, Inc. ((META)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 14,805 shares.

Spark’s Take on META Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, META is a Outperform.

Meta Platforms scores highly due to its robust financial performance and strong earnings call results, driven by AI advancements and user engagement growth. However, technical indicators suggest caution, and valuation metrics indicate moderate attractiveness. Regulatory challenges and high expenses are potential risks.

More about Meta Platforms, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 28.53%

Average Trading Volume: 11,960,252

Current Market Cap: $1854.7B

