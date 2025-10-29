Manhattan Corporation Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
The latest update is out from Manhattan Corporation ( (AU:MHC) ).
Manhattan Corporation Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, which includes 2.5 million options expiring in May 2028 and 4 million ordinary fully paid shares. The proposed issue date for these securities is December 5, 2025. This move is part of the company’s efforts to raise capital through a placement or other type of issue, which could potentially impact its market positioning and offer new opportunities for stakeholders.
More about Manhattan Corporation
YTD Price Performance: 42.11%
Average Trading Volume: 789,808
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$15.05M
See more insights into MHC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.