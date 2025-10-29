Manhattan Corporation Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Manhattan Corporation ( (AU:MHC) ).

Manhattan Corporation Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, which includes 2.5 million options expiring in May 2028 and 4 million ordinary fully paid shares. The proposed issue date for these securities is December 5, 2025. This move is part of the company’s efforts to raise capital through a placement or other type of issue, which could potentially impact its market positioning and offer new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Manhattan Corporation

YTD Price Performance: 42.11%

Average Trading Volume: 789,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.05M

