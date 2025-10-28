Manaksia Coated Metals Initiates Postal Ballot for Shareholder Approval

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd ( (IN:MANAKCOAT) ) has provided an announcement.

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd has announced a postal ballot to seek shareholder approval for certain business transactions, in compliance with SEBI regulations. This move, facilitated through electronic voting, aims to ensure transparency and engagement with stakeholders, potentially impacting the company’s governance and operational decisions.

More about Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd operates in the metal industry, focusing on the production and distribution of coated metal products. The company caters to various sectors requiring metal solutions, emphasizing innovation and quality in its offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 107,567

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 17.26B INR

