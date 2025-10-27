Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd Announces Strategic Financial Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd ( (IN:MANAKCOAT) ) is now available.

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd announced several key decisions following its board meeting on October 27, 2025. The company approved its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, and proposed raising funds through various securities, subject to regulatory approvals. Additionally, the company plans to increase its authorized share capital from Rs. 12.5 crore to Rs. 16 crore, necessitating amendments to its memorandum of association. These strategic moves are aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position and supporting its growth initiatives.

More about Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd operates in the metals industry, focusing on the production and distribution of coated metal products. The company is known for its expertise in manufacturing a variety of coated steel products, serving a diverse range of markets with a focus on quality and innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 104,862

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 17.26B INR

See more data about MANAKCOAT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

