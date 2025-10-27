Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd Announces Strategic Financial Decisions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd ( (IN:MANAKCOAT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd held a board meeting on October 27, 2025, where several key decisions were made. The board approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, and proposed raising funds through the issuance of various securities. Additionally, the company plans to increase its authorized share capital and amend its memorandum of association. These strategic moves are aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position and expanding its market capabilities.

More about Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd operates in the coated metals industry, providing a range of metal products and services. The company focuses on manufacturing coated metal products, catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 104,862

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 17.26B INR

