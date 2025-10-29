MakeMyTrip Limited Reports Mixed Q2 2026 Results

Makemytrip Limited ( (MMYT) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Makemytrip Limited presented to its investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited is a leading online travel service provider in India, offering a comprehensive range of travel services, including air ticketing, hotel bookings, and bus ticketing, through its well-recognized brands such as MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and redBus.

In the fiscal second quarter of 2026, MakeMyTrip reported an increase in revenue to $229.3 million, marking an 8.7% growth compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by a robust demand for travel services in India, particularly in the bus ticketing segment, which saw a significant increase.

Key financial metrics showed varied performance across segments. The air ticketing segment remained stable, while the hotels and packages segment saw a moderate increase in revenue. The bus ticketing segment stood out with a 35% revenue increase, reflecting strong demand. Despite these gains, the company reported a net loss of $5.7 million, attributed to increased finance costs and foreign exchange losses.

Looking ahead, MakeMyTrip’s management remains optimistic about the future, citing improved travel sentiments and strategic initiatives such as leveraging their travel super-app approach. They anticipate that government tax concessions and benefits will further boost consumer spending and drive growth in the upcoming quarters.

