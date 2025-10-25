Maithan Alloys Acquires Stake in NBCC (India) Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Maithan Alloys Ltd. ( (IN:MAITHANALL) ) has provided an announcement.

Maithan Alloys Limited has announced the acquisition of equity shares of NBCC (India) Limited, a government-owned enterprise specializing in civil construction and project management consultancy. The acquisition, completed on October 24, 2025, involves 442,400 shares, representing a 0.02% stake, at a total cost of Rs. 4.96 Crore. This strategic investment is intended to reap long-term and short-term benefits without seeking control over NBCC’s management.

More about Maithan Alloys Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,834

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 32.01B INR

