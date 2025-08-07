MAIRE S.p.A. Releases Interim Financial Report for June 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from MaireTecnimont SpA ( (IT:MAIRE) ).

MAIRE S.p.A. has made its Interim Financial Report as of June 30, 2025, publicly available following its approval by the Board of Directors. This report, along with the Independent Auditors’ Report, can be accessed at various locations including the company’s website. This announcement highlights MAIRE’s commitment to transparency and provides stakeholders with crucial financial insights, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:MAIRE) stock is a Hold with a EUR11.00 price target.

More about MaireTecnimont SpA

MAIRE S.p.A. is a prominent technology and engineering group dedicated to advancing the Energy Transition. The company offers Integrated Engineering & Construction Solutions for the downstream market and Sustainable Technology Solutions through its three business lines: Sustainable Fertilizers, Low-Carbon Energy Vectors, and Circular Solutions. Operating in 50 countries, MAIRE employs nearly 10,200 people and is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 621,264

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €3.98B



