MainStreet Bancshares Announces New Stock Repurchase Program

MainStreet Bancshares ( (MNSB) ) has provided an update.

On October 16, 2025, MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. announced a new stock repurchase program to buy back up to $10 million of its outstanding common stock. This initiative replaces the previous program from May 19, 2022, and will be executed at management’s discretion based on market conditions and other factors, with no guarantee of stock purchase. The program is expected to last 18 months but may be adjusted as needed.

The most recent analyst rating on (MNSB) stock is a Hold with a $18.00 price target.

MainStreet Bancshares is facing significant financial and technical challenges. The company’s declining profitability and cash flow issues are the most significant concerns, compounded by bearish technical indicators. The negative P/E ratio further reflects the company’s current struggles, making the stock unattractive at this time.

More about MainStreet Bancshares

Average Trading Volume: 24,879

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $139.8M

