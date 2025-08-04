Mahindra & Mahindra’s Credit Ratings Reaffirmed by ICRA

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. ( ($IN:M&M) ) has shared an announcement.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. announced that ICRA Limited has reaffirmed its credit ratings, maintaining an [ICRA]AAA (Stable) rating for its Non-Convertible Debenture Programme and long-term non-fund based facilities, and an [ICRA]A1+ rating for its short-term non-fund based facilities. This reaffirmation indicates strong financial stability and creditworthiness, positively impacting the company’s market perception and reassuring stakeholders about its robust financial health.

More about Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a prominent Indian multinational corporation operating in the automotive industry, known for manufacturing a wide range of vehicles including SUVs, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers. The company also has a significant presence in agribusiness, aerospace, and information technology sectors, focusing on innovation and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 149,177

Current Market Cap: 3929.8B INR

