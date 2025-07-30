Mahindra & Mahindra Shares Q1 Financial Results in Virtual Analyst Meet

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. ( ($IN:M&M) ) is now available.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. conducted a virtual press conference and analyst meeting to discuss its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company shared presentations and an AV recording of the earnings call, emphasizing transparency and engagement with investors and analysts. The meeting, originally scheduled for July 31, was rescheduled to July 30 due to exigencies, and no unpublished price-sensitive information was disclosed during the discussions.

More about Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a prominent player in the automotive industry, known for manufacturing a wide range of vehicles including SUVs, commercial vehicles, and tractors. The company also has a significant presence in the financial services, IT, and real estate sectors, focusing on innovation and sustainability to maintain its competitive edge in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 144,967

Current Market Cap: 3989.7B INR

For an in-depth examination of M&M stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue