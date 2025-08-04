Mahindra & Mahindra Acquires Majority Stake in SML Isuzu

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sml Isuzu Limited ( (IN:SMLISUZU) ) has issued an update.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) has completed a significant acquisition of SML Isuzu Limited by purchasing a total of 85,33,053 equity shares, which constitutes 58.96% of the company’s equity share capital. This acquisition, executed through agreements with Sumitomo Corporation and Isuzu Motors Limited, positions M&M as a major stakeholder in SML Isuzu, potentially impacting the company’s market strategy and operations.

More about Sml Isuzu Limited

SML Isuzu Limited operates in the automotive industry, primarily focusing on the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles. The company is known for its range of trucks and buses, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 16,618

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 50.21B INR

