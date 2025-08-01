Mahindra Logistics Receives ESG Rating of 70.2

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. ( (IN:MAHLOG) ) just unveiled an update.

Mahindra Logistics Limited has received an ESG Score of 70.2 (Grade B+) from SES ESG Research Pvt. Ltd., a SEBI registered ESG Rating Provider. This rating, which was independently prepared by SES ESG based on publicly available data for the fiscal year 2024-25, highlights the company’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance standards, potentially enhancing its reputation and attractiveness to stakeholders.

More about Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

Mahindra Logistics Limited operates in the logistics industry, providing integrated third-party supply chain and people transport solutions. The company focuses on delivering customized and technology-driven logistics solutions to a wide range of sectors, including automotive, engineering, consumer goods, and e-commerce.

Average Trading Volume: 14,277

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 33.33B INR

