Mahindra Logistics Invests Rs. 50 Crores in Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. ( (IN:MAHLOG) ) has shared an announcement.

Mahindra Logistics Limited has approved an investment of up to Rs. 50 crores in its wholly-owned subsidiary, MLL Express Services Private Limited (MESPL), by subscribing to a rights issue. This capital infusion aims to meet MESPL’s working capital requirements and support its ongoing operations, ensuring the subsidiary remains fully owned by Mahindra Logistics. The move is expected to strengthen MESPL’s financial position without altering the company’s shareholding structure.

More about Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

Mahindra Logistics Limited operates within the logistics and transportation industry, providing B2B express logistics services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MLL Express Services Private Limited, under the brand name ‘Rivigo by Mahindra Logistics’.

Average Trading Volume: 9,384

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 35.36B INR

