Mahaalaxmi Texpro Limited Reports Compliance Update for Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mahaalaxmi Texpro Limited ( (IN:ABHISHEK) ) just unveiled an update.

Mahaalaxmi Texpro Limited has submitted a statement of deviation or variation for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, as per SEBI regulations. The announcement does not specify any deviations or variations in the use of funds, nor does it provide details about the funds raised or their allocation, indicating a standard compliance update without significant operational impact.

More about Mahaalaxmi Texpro Limited

Mahaalaxmi Texpro Limited, formerly known as Abhishek Corporation Limited, operates in the textile industry. The company is based in Kolhapur, India, and focuses on producing and supplying textile products.

Current Market Cap: 9.12M INR

For an in-depth examination of ABHISHEK stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue