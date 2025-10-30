Magyar Bancorp Reports Strong Q4 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Magyar Bancorp ( (MGYR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Magyar Bancorp announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2025, reporting a net income of $2.5 million for the quarter and $9.8 million for the year, reflecting a 25% increase from the previous year. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on November 25, 2025, and highlighted a 40% increase in its stock price over the year, attributed to a 20 basis point rise in net interest margin and a 10% growth in its loan portfolio.

The most recent analyst rating on (MGYR) stock is a Hold with a $18.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Magyar Bancorp stock, see the MGYR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MGYR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MGYR is a Neutral.

Magyar Bancorp’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance, characterized by consistent revenue growth and solid profitability margins. The valuation is attractive with a low P/E ratio and a reasonable dividend yield. However, technical analysis indicates a lack of strong momentum, which slightly offsets the positive financial and valuation aspects.

More about Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Magyar Bank, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing banking services. The company is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker MGYR.

Average Trading Volume: 3,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $109.5M

