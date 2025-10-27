Magmatic Resources Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Magmatic Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MAG) ) is now available.

Magmatic Resources Ltd. announced the quotation of 49,180,328 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 27, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to enhance the company’s liquidity and market presence, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and stakeholder interests positively.

Magmatic Resources Ltd.

Magmatic Resources Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with the extraction and processing of minerals, positioning itself in the market as a key player in resource development.

Average Trading Volume: 607,322

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$29M

