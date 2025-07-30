Magma Silver Launches Summer Work Program at Niñobamba Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Magma Silver ( (TSE:MGMA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Magma Silver Corp. has commenced a summer work program to evaluate and define targets for its upcoming Q4 drill program at the Niñobamba silver-gold project in Peru. The program focuses on the Jorimina and Randypata deposits, aiming to refine drill targets and explore overlooked zones with surface silver-gold anomalies. This initiative follows historical drilling by Newmont Corporation, which primarily focused on gold, and aims to uncover significant mineralized silver and gold zones potentially missed in previous explorations. The work program is expected to enhance the company’s understanding of the deposits and strengthen its position in the precious metals industry.

More about Magma Silver

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resources exploration company focused on precious metal mining projects. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB, and Frankfurt Exchange, with its primary focus on the Niñobamba silver-gold project in Peru. This project spans an 8 km mineralized corridor in a high-sulphidation epithermal system, with significant resource potential demonstrated by extensive exploration and over C$14.5 million invested to date.

Average Trading Volume: 72,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$6.53M

For a thorough assessment of MGMA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue