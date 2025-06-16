Magma Silver Corp. Begins Trading on OTCQB to Enhance Global Investor Access

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from African Energy Metals ( (TSE:MGMA) ).

Magma Silver Corp. has announced that its common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol ‘MAGMF’. This move is part of Magma’s strategy to reach international investors and enhance liquidity for its shareholders, while continuing to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The OTCQB listing is expected to increase market visibility and investor awareness, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder engagement.

More about African Energy Metals

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mining projects, primarily the Niñobamba silver gold project in Peru.

YTD Price Performance: 66.67%

Average Trading Volume: 63,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$5.74M

Find detailed analytics on MGMA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.