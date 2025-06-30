Magis S.p.A. Announces Shareholding Changes with New Institutional Investor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from MAGIS S.p.A. ( (IT:MGS) ) is now available.

Magis S.p.A. announced a reduction in shareholding by Azimut Libera Impresa SGR S.p.a. and IPOC 6 S.r.l., both falling below the 5% threshold. This change is due to the entry of a new institutional investor, facilitated by IPO Club and IPOC 6 S.r.l., which expands Magis’s shareholder base. Additionally, FRAMA S.r.l. reduced its holding below 25% due to warrant conversion, leading to ALEMA S.r.l. and FRAMA S.r.l. holding more than 5% of the voting share capital.

More about MAGIS S.p.A.

Magis S.p.A., based in Cerreto Guidi, Tuscany, is a leader in producing customized adhesive tapes and closure systems for adult and child body care. Founded in 1983, the company is known for pioneering hot melt coating on polypropylene and protected printing techniques. Magis focuses on market needs, environmental sustainability, and high-quality standards, offering extensive customization options.

Average Trading Volume: 13,270

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more insights into MGS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue