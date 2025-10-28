Magellan Financial Group Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Magellan Financial Group Ltd ( (AU:MFG) ) has shared an announcement.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program. As of October 29, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 14,978,166 ordinary fully paid securities, including 25,247 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Magellan Financial Group Ltd

Magellan Financial Group Ltd is a company operating in the financial services industry, focusing on providing investment management services. It is known for managing global equity and infrastructure strategies for retail and institutional investors.

Average Trading Volume: 575,969

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.71B

