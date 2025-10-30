Magellan Financial Group Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Magellan Financial Group Ltd ( (AU:MFG) ) has shared an announcement.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd has announced the cessation of 40,000 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back, effective from November 3, 2025. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy, potentially impacting its share structure and market positioning, while also reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MFG) stock is a Buy with a A$11.00 price target.

More about Magellan Financial Group Ltd

Magellan Financial Group Ltd is a company operating in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on investment management and related financial products. The company is known for its expertise in managing global equity and infrastructure strategies, catering to a wide range of institutional and retail investors.

Average Trading Volume: 564,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.69B



